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Nayana Ambardekar, MD
4 days ago
Nayana Ambardekar, MD, is a board-certified general internist and an assistant professor of medicine in the division of general medicine at Emory University, based clinically at the Atlanta VA Medical Center. She has over 20 years of experience working in clinical and academic settings. She graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in biology from Emory. She received her MD degree from Emory University School of Medicine and went on to complete her internal medicine residency at Emory.