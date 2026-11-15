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Virginia Tech basketball: Hokies beat Mount St. Mary’s 82-62 to remain undefeated
By Bryan Manning,4 days ago
The Virginia Tech Hokies improved to 4-0 on the season Friday night with an 82-62 victory over the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers in Blacksburg. The Hokies jumped on the Mountaineers early, opening a 7-0 lead. Mount St. Mary’s clawed back, but the Hokies always responded. Mount St. Mary’s made it 15-9 on a 3-pointer, but Amani Hansberry responded with a bucket, followed by a Ben Hammond three, and it was back to an 11-point lead. Tech kept scoring, opening up a 16-point lead before going into halftime with a 12-point lead (42-30).