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Jamie Benn reaches 1,000-point milestone as Stars blank Sabres
By NHL Premium News,4 days ago
Jamie Benn scored late in the second period to record his 1,000th NHL point, lifting the host Dallas Stars to a 2-0 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday. Wyatt Johnston scored a power-play goal late in the third period and Jake Oettinger turned aside all 22 shots he faced to notch his fourth shutout of the season and the 20th of his career. His performance came two days after he yielded six goals on 27 shots before being pulled in Dallas’ 8-3 setback to the Winnipeg Jets.