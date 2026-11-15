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Oregon men’s basketball game against Pepperdine postponed due to travel-related issues
By Joe Krasnowski,4 days ago
Oregon men’s basketball’s game scheduled for Sunday against Pepperdine University has been postponed due to travel-related issues that prevented the Waves from reaching Eugene. Both programs are working together to reschedule the game for a later date. The decision comes after the Federal Aviation Administration issued a temporary...