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Kayla Harrison dominates Amanda Nunes, submits ‘Lioness’ late in clash of legends | UFC 334
By Thomas Myers,4 days ago
HIGHLIGHTS! Watch Harrison Tap Nunes Late In G.O.A.T. Battle Right Here!. The greatest Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s fight of all-time (not my words) has finally arrived …. Bantamweight legends Kayla Harrison vs. Amanda Nunes are finally set to collide tonight (Sat., Nov. 14, 2026) inside Madison Square Garden...