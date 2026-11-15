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Arizona Foursomes: Josh Haynes and Keaton Hayenga take opening-round lead
By AmateurGolf.com Staff,4 days ago
Josh Haynes and Keaton Hayenga opened with a 2-under 68 to take a one-stroke lead at the Arizona Foursomes Championship at Talking Stick Golf Club in Scottsdale. The second edition is being played November 14–15 on the O’odham Course, with teams competing in alternate-shot golf across three divisions. Partners share one ball and take turns playing shots, making consistency and teamwork central to the competition.