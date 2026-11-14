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Men's Basketball Tips Season With 74-69 Win Over Caldwell
2 days ago
When and Where: November 14, 2026 – Waltham, Mass. (Charles A. Dana Center) Score: Southern New Hampshire University 74, Caldwell University 69. Freshman Remy Udeh (London, England) netted a game-high 20 points to help lead the Southern New Hampshire University men's basketball team to a season-opening 74-69 victory against Caldwell University on Saturday afternoon at Bentley University's Dana Center.