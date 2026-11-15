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TNA DESTINATION X UPDATES
4 days ago
Some updates on the Destination X PPC tomorrow. TNA is feverishly working to try and get their talents to Edmonton, Alberta Canada. The hope is that some talents who ended up with their connecting flights canceled will be able to make it in tomorrow. In some cases, it will literally come down to last second flights becoming available with enough time for talents to get to the arena in time. TNA may shuffle the match order tomorrow to accomodate talents on their way.