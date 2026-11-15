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How and where to bet UFC 334: Gane vs. Hokit: Sportsbook promos, betting apps, picks, odds for Saturday
By James Holliman,4 days ago
Ciryl Gane will defend his title Saturday night at Madison Square Garden when he faces Josh Hokit in a heavyweight bout at UFC 334. Gane won the interim belt with a second-round TKO over Alex Pereira at Freedom 250 in June. He was elevated to undisputed champion after Tom Aspinall had to vacate the title because of an eye injury suffered in an October fight with Gane. The UFC 334: Gane vs. Hokit money line betting odds at DraftKings Sportsbook have Gane priced as the -230 favorite (wager $230 to win $100), and Under 3.5 rounds is -166 for Over/Under betting. Get started at Kalshi with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades: