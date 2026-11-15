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LIVE UPDATES: Trump administration asks for billions to overhaul FAA. Democrats question how money was spent
By News 12 Staff,4 days ago
Trump administration asks for billions to overhaul FAA. Democrats question how money was spent. The Trump administration is pressing for $50 billion to address an aging air traffic control system after problems with routers apparently led to a rare nationwide grounding of all planes, but Democrats are demanding answers about how the administration has spent billions it’s already been given and why its funding request has soared.