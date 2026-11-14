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Once a shortstop, he grinded for years in indy ball. Now he’s a legit relief prospect
4 days ago
GLENDALE, Ariz. -- It would have been easy for Tyler LaPorte to bid goodbye to his dream. When he shredded his elbow after moving to the mound and making just four pitching appearances as a college senior at Southern. When he got hurt again with the independent Lancaster Stormers during his second pro season and they released him in the middle of his third. When he was nearly 28 and still waiting for a big league organization to give him a glimmer of hope.