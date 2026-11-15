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Rice Football Surrenders Early Lead in Homecoming Loss to Tulane
By Matthew Bartlett,4 days ago
Rice Football led by two scores at halftime but couldn’t muster any second-half points, falling to Tulane on Homecoming, 20-17. It didn’t look as if the delay stemming from Tulane’s forced travel adjustments had any impact on Rice football when they marched down the field and scored on their opening possession. The Owls had found some early momentum and things seemed to finally be clicking, but it would not last. Rice was shut out in the second half and their 11-point first half advantage was not enough, resulting in a ninth straight loss. Here are a few immediate reactions from the game: