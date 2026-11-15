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ROBINSON AND TAYLOR: Virginia’s campuses have a period problem
4 days ago
Does the Virginian General Assembly care about the health of female college students? The answer may seem to be a resounding yes, but when called upon to invest in this group, legislators have routinely denied supplying key necessities to them. Today, multibillion-dollar universities fail to provide crucial menstrual health products free of charge in common areas such as bathrooms and lobbies for female students who require them. Barriers, both geographic and economic, to these common products intensify the neglect of roughly half of college students, disrupting class, threatening well-being and requiring student groups to address gaps surrounding the inaccessibility of period products. It is essential that the state moves towards creating a standardized policy on menstrual health products and funds initiatives directly through legislative action.