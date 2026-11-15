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Bulls Notes: Wilson, Claxton, Buzelis, Williams, Miller
By Arthur Hill,4 days ago
The Bulls won’t change their offensive approach over the next four-to-six weeks while Caleb Wilson recovers from a fractured right hand, writes Jeff Agrest of The Chicago Sun-Times. Coach Tiago Splitter has started giving more responsibility to his star rookie, who is second on the team in scoring at 18.9 points per game. Splitter said other players will have to replace Wilson’s contributions until he returns.