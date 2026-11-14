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Men’s Hockey Sweeps the Weekend with 4-2 Win over UMass on Saturday
12 days ago
Men’s Hockey Sweeps the Weekend with 4-2 Win over UMass on Saturday. Kristian Kostadinski scored two goals; Casey Mutryn nets first career goal. CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. – The Boston College men's hockey team jumped out to an early lead and didn't look back as the Eagles defeated UMass, 4-2, on Saturday evening in Hockey East action at Kelley Rink. Casey Mutryn scored his first career goal. Kristian Kostadinski lit the lamp twice while Oscar Hemming also scored. Hemming and Mutryn both had two assists to finish with three points. Louka Cloutier made 28 saves between the pipes to pick up his fourth win of the year.