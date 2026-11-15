undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Noah Shelby's eight 3s power UT Arlington past UT Rio Grande Valley
4 days ago
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) Noah Shelby’s 25 points helped UT Arlington Mavericks defeat UT Rio Grande Valley 85-77 on Saturday. Shelby shot 8 for 13, including 8 for 11 from beyond the arc for the Mavericks (4-1). Mier Panoam scored 16 points and added six rebounds. Tristan Hankins shot 3 for 9 (1 for 6 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.