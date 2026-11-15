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Fed up with seeing the seized Sailing Yacht A burn thousands of gallons of diesel every day just to keep its generators running, Italian authorities are moving the $600 million vessel to another port so it can plug in at the dock and give its massive generators a break
By Sayan Chakravarty,4 days ago
Keeping a 469-foot superyacht running while it sits motionless at anchor is an extraordinarily expensive business, particularly when its generators have to work around the clock to keep the vessel’s luxurious interiors and essential systems operational. Sailing Yacht A, the spectacular three-masted superyacht belonging to Russian billionaire Andrey Melnichenko, has been stuck off the coast of Trieste since March 2022, when Italian authorities seized it following sanctions imposed on its wealthy owner. After more than four years of continuous detention, authorities are now preparing to move the $600 million vessel to another Italian port where it can connect directly to shore power instead of relying entirely on its onboard generators. The proposed arrangement could reduce the yacht’s diesel consumption, generator operating hours, and the enormous expenses associated with keeping it operational.