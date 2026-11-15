undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Two arrested by Paradise Police after cocaine, drug sale evidence located
4 days ago
Authorities say at around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, officers from the Paradise Police Department were dispatched to investigate a vehicle that had stopped along a roadway with its hazard lights activated. Paradise Police says during an inventory of the vehicle, officers located a bag that contained around 20 grams of what appeared to be cocaine, along with a large quantity of individual baggies and digital scales that contained suspected cocaine residue.
2