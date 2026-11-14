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Journey drummer Deen Castronovo leaves tour for health reasons
12 days ago
Journey has announced that drummer Deen Castronovo has left the band’s Final Frontier Tour for health reasons. “Dear Friends, after careful consideration and an extensive year of touring, our talented, longtime drummer Deen Castronovo has decided to step away to focus on personal health matters that require his attention,” shared the group on social media. “He has our full support during this time and extends his heartfelt thanks to the fans for the love, encouragement, and kindness he has received. Native New Yorker Steve Murphy who comes to us from working with bands such as Alan Parsons Project, Trans Siberian Orchestra, Christopher Cross and Jack Bruce will be joining us for the remainder of November. We look forward to continuing to share unforgettable nights of music with all of you.”