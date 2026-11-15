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IceHogs Light Up Screw City, Beat Moose 2-0
By Colin Martin,4 days ago
Rockford, IL - In front of a beaming crowd, the Rockford IceHogs bounced back from a quiet 1st period to take down the Manitoba Moose 2-0. The defensive units came out to play to open the game. The IceHogs and Moose each had a handful of chances bottled up by the other's defense. Arvid Söderblom made 9 saves in the 1st, while Manitoba's Domenic DiVincentiis stopped 4.