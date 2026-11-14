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Scorpions biopic Wind Of Change coming to theaters in early 2027
12 days ago
The Scorpions biopic, “Wind Of Change”, will be coming to theatres in early 2027. Directed by Alex Ranarivelo and produced by ESX Entertainment for FOX Entertainment Studios in association with Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, “Wind of Change” chronicles the incredible journey of the legendary rock group the Scorpions, with the longest-running and most successful line-up of the band.