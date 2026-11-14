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Ray Gun Magazine: The Design That Broke Every Rule
By editorial design,4 days ago
Ray Gun magazine launched in November 1992 and tore up the rulebook of editorial design, with David Carson turning type into image. The premiere issue sets the tone on the cover alone. The masthead reads rAY GUn in oversized red letters, off-kilter and cropped by the page edge. A photocopied portrait of Henry Rollins is torn across the cover, and the contents run down the left side in a typewriter face. Publisher Marvin Scott Jarrett started the magazine with three people in the dining room of his one-bedroom apartment, and the design matches that beginning. It looks assembled by hand, not laid out on a grid. Blue duotone, scratched film, hand-scrawled headlines. The magazine looks the way the music sounds.