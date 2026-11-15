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Hilltoppers Take Down Jax State 34-24 On Homecoming
By WNKY Staff,4 days ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – WKU Football took the lead in the closing seconds to defeat Jax State 34-24 during a Homecoming game on Saturday at Houchens-Smith Stadium. The Hilltoppers went ahead with 2 seconds remaining on a 10-yard touchdown pass from Brock Glenn to Jyzaiah Rockwell to improve to 4-6 overall and 3-3 in Conference USA play while handing the Gamecocks (7-3 overall, 5-1 CUSA) their first conference loss of the season.