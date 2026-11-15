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Pheasant Hunting in Ohio
By Beth Callahan Editor,4 days ago
WARREN COUNTY, OH -- Hunting wild game has been a tradition in Ohio since the earliest days of statehood. The virgin forest was mostly cleared and replaced with family farms that raised crops and livestock. The farms were small, many being about forty acres defined by brushy fences and hedgerows along their perimeters. Ditches and natural watercourses that could not be tilled became overgrown weedy habitats ideal for small upland game.