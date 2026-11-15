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MIA, FLL flyers still affected a day after FAA lifts nationwide ground stop
By Heather WalkerZach OliveriAlexandra Phelps,4 days ago
(WSVN) - While the nationwide ground stop imposed Friday has ended, fatigue and frustration in South Florida’s busiest airports have not. In Miami International Airport, flyers are trying to get back on track now that flights are taking off again. The delays and cancellations caused by the Federal Aviation...