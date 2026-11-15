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Lincoln in the Bardo [2026]
By Phil Hall,4 days ago
Kudos to the Metropolitan Opera for offering a free livestream of its new production of “Lincoln in the Bardo” via YouTube. For those who only don’t understand opera, who loathe it, or only know of it when Bugs Bunny creates a fruit salad on Elmer Fudd’s head in time to Rossini’s music, this production’s mix of the paranormal, American history, and poetic emotionalism can serve as a perfect introduction to the distinct charms of what opera can offer.