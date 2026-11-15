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SYRACUSE CRUNCH TOP UTICA COMETS, 3-2
By SYRACUSE CRUNCH,4 days ago
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The Syracuse Crunch topped the Utica Comets, 3-2, tonight at NBT Bank Arena. Tristan Allard scored his first goal of the season, while Elliot Desnoyers and Gabriel Szturc contributed the other two markers. Jansen Harkins recorded a multi-point game with two assists as the Crunch snapped a four-game skid and advance to 6-6-3-0 on the season. They are 1-1-0-0 in the 12-game season series against the Comets.
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