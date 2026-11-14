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Maximum peanut doses increase with intradermal immunotherapy
By Richard Gawel,12 days ago
PHOENIX — Children with peanut allergy achieved greater maximum doses of peanut with intradermal immunotherapy, according to data presented at the American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology Annual Scientific Meeting. Immunotherapy typically uses peanut extracts with whole allergenic proteins, according to presenter Brian P. Vickery, MD, chief of...