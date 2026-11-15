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Loyola music students reflect on band culture on campus
By Zoryn Johnson,4 days ago
For many Loyola music students, the task of juggling multiple bands with your classmates can be a rewarding yet difficult experience. At one point, Micah Dachtler, a sophomore jazz studies major who is minoring in music industry studies, found himself playing in five to six bands at a time, something that many music majors on Loyola’s campus can relate to.