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7 Heartwarming Baby Names Inspired By Hope
By Sam Schroeder,3 days ago
In her 1949 book "Education and Peace," Maria Montessori wrote, "The child is both a hope and a promise for mankind." Indeed, for many of us who are lucky to raise littles, one of the greatest gifts we receive is that the future becomes brighter when we imagine the influence they might have on it. For those soon-to-be parents who are already placing faith in their future children, we've rounded up some of the best baby names inspired by the concept of hope for your consideration.