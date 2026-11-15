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No. 1 Georgia Dominates Missouri 48-21, Securing Strong Position in SEC Race
By CJ Johnson,4 days ago
ATHENS, Ga. — The top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs reasserted their status with a commanding 48-21 victory over the No. 22 Missouri Tigers on Saturday, November 14, 2026, at a sold-out Sanford Stadium. In front of 93,033 fans, Georgia improved to 9-1 overall and 7-1 in the SEC, while Missouri fell to 6-4 and 3-4. The Bulldogs set the tone immediately. On Missouri’s first play from scrimmage, Georgia’s Raylen Wilson intercepted quarterback Austin Simmons and returned it 30 yards to the Tigers’ 7-yard line. Two plays later, running back Nate Frazier scored from 4 yards out to give Georgia a 7-0 lead just over a minute into the game.