undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
5 Cool Things To Do at The High Museum of Art in Atlanta
By Tee Johnson,4 days ago
The High Museum of Art stands as one of Atlanta’s cultural landmarks in Midtown, housed in striking buildings by Pritzker Prize-winning architects Richard Meier and Renzo Piano. With a collection of more than 20,000 works spanning African art, American art, photography, folk and self-taught art, modern and contemporary works, decorative arts and design, and European art, plus rotating special exhibitions, the museum offers something for every visitor.