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Man In Wheelchair Hospitalized After Being Struck By Car On Seventh Street In Victorville
By Victor Valley News Group,4 days ago
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A man in a wheelchair was taken to a hospital after he was struck by a car Saturday evening in Victorville. The crash was reported at about 6:30 p.m. on November 14, 2026, on Seventh Street north of La Paz Drive. The man was in the roadway when a northbound Toyota Prius struck him.
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