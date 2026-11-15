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Amazon’s Zoox Introduces 4-Passenger Driverless Robotaxis in Atlanta
By Kayla Peeples,4 days ago
Amazon’s Zoox has introduced its purpose-built 4-passenger driverless robotaxis to Atlanta, beginning operations in northwest neighborhoods near Atlantic Station, Woodward, and Home Park. Announced on November 13, 2026, the Amazon-owned company (acquired in 2020) confirmed that its distinctive robotaxi is now driving on public streets in the city. We...