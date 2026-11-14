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McCurry leads Mountain Lions in road loss to Georgia College
12 days ago
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. | The Young Harris College men's basketball team fell to Georgia College & State University 73-54 Friday (Nov. 13) evening at the Centennial Center. The Mountain Lions fell to 0-2 on the season, while the Bobcats improved to 1-0. YHC returns to action Saturday (Nov. 14) afternoon when they face Middle Georgia State University at 1 p.m. on day two of the Bobcat Classic.