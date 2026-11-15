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Florida’s Jon Sumrall Gets Emotional Over Aaron Philo After Kentucky Upset
By Anthony G Halkias II,4 days ago
The Florida Gators got everything and then some from quarterback Aaron Philo against Kentucky. He rushed for 102 yards, including the go-ahead 2-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter, and added 119 passing yards in Florida’s 21-14 road win. Afterward, Jon Sumrall made it clear how much he appreciated the way his quarterback competed.
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