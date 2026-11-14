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Shooting Near Central El Paso Restaurant Sends One to Hospital With Serious Injuries
By Serena Gutierrez,4 days ago
One person was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries Friday morning after a shooting in Central El Paso, with investigators cordoning off a business center that houses the restaurant Morra Mia while they worked the scene during the lunch hour. Police say they received the first reports just before 10 a.m. near 2900 Pershing, and as of midday, details about what led up to the gunfire remained scarce.
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