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Texas Lawmaker Wants Supermajority Vote to Approve School Bond Debt
By Natalie Petrovich,4 days ago
Texas State Capitol — Site of Proposed Constitutional Amendment. A Texas lawmaker wants to make it significantly harder for school districts to pile up bond debt, filing a measure that would require a 60% supermajority of voters to approve bond elections instead of today's simple majority. State Rep. Mike Olcott, who represents Aledo, filed House Joint Resolution 30 to propose the change as a constitutional amendment.
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