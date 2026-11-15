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Mavericks vs. Cavaliers Recap: Dallas struggles on the road, falls 127-117 to star-less Cavaliers
By Gracie Villiard,4 days ago
The Mavericks were unable to overcome offensive woes against the shorthanded Cavaliers. The Dallas Mavericks (7-6) fell to the Cleveland Cavaliers (7-7), 127-117 in a Saturday night matchup on the road. The matchup followed Dallas’ 133-94 beatdown loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday night. The Mavericks needed a bounce-back performance after Thursday night’s blunder, and failed to take advantage of a second-string Cavaliers team.