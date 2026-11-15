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JetBlue squeezes 140 passengers into its Airbus A220, but a luxury airline from Florida has ordered ten of those jets, with 54 plush seats and offer flyers a private jet experience with lie-flat beds, a private suite, sommelier-paired dinners, and air pumped from a $2 million purifier
By Sayan Chakravarty,4 days ago
Flying on a private jet without having to charter an entire aircraft is the idea behind Magnifica Air, a Florida-based startup that wants to bring a new kind of luxury travel to the American skies. The airline is preparing to offer individually bookable seats in cabins designed to feel more like private jets than conventional airliners, complete with private suites, lie-flat seating and dedicated airport facilities. It is now taking a major step towards making that happen with a fleet built around Airbus Corporate Jets. Instead of competing directly with commercial first-class cabins or traditional charter operators, Magnifica Air wants to occupy the space somewhere in between.