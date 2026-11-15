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University Career Center sees heavy demand, discusses available resources
4 days ago
The University Career Center has recorded 1,972 appointments since Aug. 17, a majority of them being with College of Arts and Sciences students, while operating with reduced staffing, according to a written statement to The Cavalier Daily from Christian Garcia, associate vice president of career and professional development. Garcia said the staffing shortage has lengthened wait times for appointments, meaning students may have to wait up to three weeks for certain appointment types during peak months.
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