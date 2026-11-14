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Women’s Basketball Defeated by Cedar Crest
4 days ago
La Plume, Pa.- The Marywood University women's basketball team fell to Cedar Crest College 76-49 Saturday afternoon to finish off the Keystone College Tip-Off Tournament. The Pacers (2-2) were led offensively by Jewlya McCullon, who finished with a team-high 15 points, including four three-pointers. Janae Smith added eight points and six rebounds, while Kendel Card contributed six points and a team-best eight rebounds.