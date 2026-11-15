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Bear Bachmeier’s 4-TD night boosts No. 10 BYU over Baylor
4 days ago
Bear Bachmeier rushed for three touchdowns and threw another to lead No. 10 BYU to a 28-7 victory over Baylor on Saturday night in Provo, Utah. The Cougars (8-2, 5-2 Big 12) rushed for 189 yards, their most against a Big 12 opponent this season. Bachmeier led the way with 54 yards on 15 carries and finished with 158 total yards of offense. LJ Martin had 49 yards on six carries but did not play in the second half after suffering an apparent ankle injury just before halftime.