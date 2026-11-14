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SRVUSD SEL resources have cultural gaps
By Sia Kandru,4 days ago
The San Ramon Valley Unified School District has provided students with access to a multitude of social emotional well being resources. According to the district website, social emotional learning, or SEL, refers to when students or adults apply knowledge in order to, “develop healthy identities, manage emotions and achieve personal and collective goals, feel and show empathy for others, establish and maintain supportive relationships, and make responsible and caring decisions.”