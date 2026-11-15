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Purple Row After Dark: Saturday, November 14, 2026, discussion thread
By Renee Dechert,4 days ago
Still no news on the trade/free-agent front. That said, okay, Purple Row Night Owls, what’s on your mind?. Be respectful in your interactions with contributors and fellow fans. Go here to read our community guidelines. Trolling of any sort, especially going to rival sites and trolling, is expressly against the rules. If you do it, you'll most likely be permanently banned.