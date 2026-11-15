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Nuggets 116, Pelicans 108: Zion Williamson 24 points | Postgame wrap
By Jim Eichenhofer,4 days ago
Multiple injury DNPs to Pelicans guards and wings opened the door for rookie guard Jaron Pierre Jr. to seize a unique opportunity Saturday. The New Orleans native took full advantage, filling rare doubleheader duty for his organization. Pierre logged 36 minutes and scored 23 points in an 11 a.m. G League tip-off in suburban Kenner, then made his way to the downtown Smoothie King Center for 23 more minutes of basketball. The two-way contract player had only appeared in NBA late-game mop-up duty in one-sided contests this week vs. Brooklyn and Memphis, but this time deposited double-digit points (13) and provided his squad with a jolt of energy.