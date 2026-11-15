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Montanari’s OT Winner Gives Engineers Weekend Sweep Over Syracuse
By Via Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Athletics,,4 days ago
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Mia Montanari scored the game-winning goal 2:40 into overtime and Reese Keating turned aside 37 shots as the RPI women’s hockey team completed a weekend sweep of Syracuse with a 2-1 victory this afternoon. The win improved the Engineers to 4-14-0 on the season. RPI opened the scoring late in the first period when Keira Johnson finished a setup from Gracyn Mackay and Linn Mattsson for her fourth goal of the season. The Engineers carried the advantage into the closing seconds of the frame before Rylee McLeod scored unassisted for Syracuse to send the teams into the…