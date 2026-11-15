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Men’s Hockey Drops Game to Brown
By Via Colgate University Athletics,,4 days ago
PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Tobias Ohman scored his sixth goal of the season to open the scoring in the first period but Brown responded with three unanswered and handed Colgate a 3-1 loss in Providence, R.I. on Saturday night. First Period 1:15 | The Raiders started on the front foot with five consecutive shots early in the game but nothing found the back of the net. 12:18 | Tobias Ohman took a cross-ice feed from Isaiah Norlin and calmly put the puck past Eli Pulver to give Colgate a 1-0 lead. Second Period 12:34 | Simone Dadie got a loose puck...