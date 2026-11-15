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Men’s ice hockey plays to weekend split with Niagara
By Via Holy Cross Athletics,,4 days ago
LEWISTON, N.Y. - The Holy Cross men's ice hockey team played to a series split with Niagara, falling on Saturday night, 4-2, at Dwyer Arena. Holy Cross moves to 5-9-0 (3-5-0 AHA) while Niagara improves to (6-5-1, 2-2-0). HOW IT HAPPENED: Holy Cross got on the board first with freshman Preston Lounsbury netting his first collegiate goal with 6:36 to play in the opening period. Drawing the defense, junior Noah Eyre found a wide-open Lounsbury trailing the play for the tap in goal. Niagara would score the next two goals, tallying the lone goal of the second period to tie...