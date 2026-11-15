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FREE PODCAST 11/14 – WKPWP Interview Classic: Nick Aldis talks with Wade about why he wasn’t in WWE, what Sting meant to him, his wife Mickie James facing Asuka, career aspirations (93 min.)
4 days ago
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic from ten years ago (11-10-2016), PWTorch editor Wade Keller interviewed Nick Aldis, a/k/a Magnus, about a wide range of topics in this in-depth interview including his career aspirations, why he wasn’t in WWE, the then-thriving UK wrestling scene, his wife Mickie James’s match against Asuka at NXT Takeover, thoughts on TNA’s current ownership situation and losing the Challenge TV clearance, turning points in TNA history, what Sting meant to him, any regrets he has, dream matches, and more with caller and email contributions.